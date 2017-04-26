About 150 houses gutted to fire in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Near about 150 houses were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at Dhobaninandara village under Hindol block in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

At least four fire brigades were engaged in extinguishing the fire. However, the reason of the fire engulfing the village is yet to be known. However preliminary report says that fire was caught while in a house somebody was frying fish. Meanwhile, fire suddenly touched the roof of the house. Further due to excessive heat and wind outside, fire was spread across all the nearby houses.

Though there were no immediate reports of any causalities, properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire. Sources said, about 10 goats were burnt alive.

Local administration along with the police officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the fire mishap.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded relief and compensation from the district administration.