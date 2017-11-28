15-year-old girl alleges rape by school principal in UP

Deoria: A 15-year-old girl of class 10th was allegedly raped by her school principal in the Gauri bazar area in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Reportedly, the principal of Sevashram Shiksha Samiti Inter College, Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jawaharnagar Banki, called the girl on the pretext of evaluating her practical papers and allegedly raped her.
The girl in a complaint claimed her brother accompanied her to the school but the principal sent him to the market to get some notes photostated, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Shankar said. Thereafter, the principal molested the girl. When she objected to it, the accused threatened her with dire consequences and then allegedly raped her, he said.
The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who later approached the police. The principal, who is on the run, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, police said.