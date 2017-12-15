15 Odisha products got GI tag during 2005-2014: Badrinarayan Patra

Bhubaneswar: As many as 15 products of the State have obtained the Geographical indication (GI) tag between 2005-06 and 2013-14, the Odisha Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a query of BJP MLA Dilip Ray, Science and Technology Minister Badrinarayan Patra stated that Kotpad handloom fabric got the GI tag first in 2005. Besides, other products which got the tag are stone carving of Konark, Patta Chitra, applique work of Pipili, Bandha Saree of Sambalpur, Bomkei Saree, Khandua saree, Tassara of Gopalpur and Berhampur Patta.

Meanwhile, the State government has taken an in-principle decision to seek GI registration for Rasagolla.

The MSME department is consulting with other departments and collecting data before applying for the tag for the sweet delicacy, the minister informed the Assembly.