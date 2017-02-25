Headlines

15 lakh youth to get industrial education

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
industrial education

New Delhi: In a big boost to development in the industry, 15 lakh youth to get online and experiential learning on industrial education.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) and Wadhwani Operating Foundation (WOF) signed two Agreements on Friday for jointly developing and implementing industrial and skill Development initiatives in the country with the Pradhan Mantri YUVA Scheme being the first joint effort in this regard.

Pradhan Mantri YUVA Scheme launched by the Ministry during November, 2016 aims at providing on line industrial education to about 15 lakh students across the country through 3050 project institutes consisting of institutions of higher learning; Schools; ITIs and Entrepreneurship Development Centres, both Government and Private.

The on-line Entrepreneurship Modules will be duly supplemented by the class room based experiential learning activities and practicums which will be facilitated by specially trained Faculty of the educational institutions.

The Ministry would also provide financial assistance to these institutions for different activities under the Scheme. The total scheme outlay is Rs.450 crores.

The five year Scheme is expected to witness setting up of more than 23,000 enterprises thus resulting into creation of more than 2.30 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the country.

