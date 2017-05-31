15 killed, 200 wounded in Kabul blast, casualty toll still rising

Kabul: About 15 people have been killed and around 200 injured in a suicide car bombing in Kabul’s diplomatic quarter this morning.
The blast occurred a few hundred metres from the Indian embassy. The powerful blast damaged windows and doors of the Indian embassy but External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that all officials are safe.
By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017
The area where the explosion took place is not too far from the presidential palace and several foreign embassies are located there.
The blast was so furious that houses hundreds of metres away from the spot were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.
However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack came as the resurgent Taliban are stepping up their annual “spring offensive”.
The blast was the latest in a long line of attacks in the Afghan capital. Kabul province had the highest number of casualties in the first three months of 2017 because of multiple attacks in the city.