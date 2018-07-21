Headlines

15 injured as bus overturns in Bhadrak

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bhadrak bus mishap

Bhadrak: At least 15 passengers were injured, three of them critically, when a bus in which they were travelling overturned and subsequently skidded off the road at Kiapada village in Basudevpur of Bhadrak district.

The bus carrying 60 passengers, mostly college students, was on its way when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned at around 10.30 am. The bus driver fled the scene soon after the mishap.

The injured persons were rescued from the ill-fated bus and rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Basudevpur. The critically injured persons were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak after their condition deteriorated.

Upon being informed, police rushed to the spot and began a probe into the mishap.

It is worth mentioning here that five schoolchildren were killed and nine others injured after a speeding truck ran over them while returning back home from school at Rahanja area of Bhadrak district on July 19.

