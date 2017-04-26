Yogi cancels 15 holidays in UP

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled 15 public holidays which marked the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. In a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, it was announced that instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about these famous personalities on these days.

As per sources, Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, that the cabinet has cancelled 15 public holidays marking the anniversaries of great personalities. Students will now be taught on these days about these figures through various programmes.

CM Adityanath had in his address on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 126th birth anniversary here expressed concern over the shrinking academic session due to increased holidays. He said that there no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, a special two- hour programme should be held to teach students about them.

He said that the 220-day academic session has been reduced to only 120 days due to such holidays and if this tradition continues, there will be no day left for teaching in schools.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 42 public holidays of which at least 17 are related to the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities. Sharma said the revised list of holidays will soon be made available.

Howevevr the list of 15 holidays cancelled by Yogi government can be listed as;

Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Janam Divas- 24 January 2017

Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaj Guha Jayanti-05 April 2017

Cheti Chand-29 March 2017

Hazarat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmeri Garib Ka Urs 6 rajab- 14 April 2017

Chandrashekhar Jayanti- 17 April 2017

Parashuram Jayanti- 28 April 2017

Lok Nayak Maharana Pratap Jayanti- 9 May 2017

Jamaat-Ul-Vida (The last day of Ramzaan)-23 June 2017

Viswakarma Puja-17 September 2017

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti- 21 September 2017

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti- 5 September 2017

Chhath Puja-26 October 2017

Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Acharyya Narendra Dev Jayanti- 31 October 2017

Id-e-miladunnavi-2 December 2017

Chaudhry Charan Singh Jayanti- 23 December 2017