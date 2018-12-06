15 fishermen arrested for fishing in prohibited area of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary

Kendrapara: 15 fishermen were arrested by the forest department officials for catching fish in the prohibited area of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

According to reports, a team led by Gahirmatha ACF Rampada Arbinda Mishra was on patrolling duty near the sea coast when they came across the fishermen catching fish in two boats in the prohibited zone.

The forest personnel apprehended all of them and seized their fishing boats. While 60 quintal fish were seized from the boats, 7 kg fish were seized from the gill net.

A case was registered and the arrested were forwarded to the court, the forest department officials said.