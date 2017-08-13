PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
International

15 dead as suicide blast rocks Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pakistan

Quetta: At least 15 people, including 8 soldiers, were killed and 40 others injured after a suicide bomber targetted an army truck in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province Saturday night.

The incident took place when the truck was passing through Quetta’s Pishin bus stop.

“A man riding a motorbike came close to the army truck and blew himself up,” as per sources. It also reported that around 25-30 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide attack. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard across the city.

No terror outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
992
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
984
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
937
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
To Top