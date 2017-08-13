15 dead as suicide blast rocks Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Quetta: At least 15 people, including 8 soldiers, were killed and 40 others injured after a suicide bomber targetted an army truck in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province Saturday night.
The incident took place when the truck was passing through Quetta’s Pishin bus stop.
“A man riding a motorbike came close to the army truck and blew himself up,” as per sources. It also reported that around 25-30 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide attack. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard across the city.
No terror outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.