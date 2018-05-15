15 dead, many trapped as under construction flyover collapses in Varanasi

Varanasi: At least 15 people have died and several are feared trapped after a portion of an under construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi today.

Two pillars of the under construction flyover collapsed crushing cars and a local bus under it in Cantt area.

Many of those trapped are reported to be labourers who were working on the flyover.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been deployed to lead the rescue operations. Dozens of policemen are also present at the spot.

Eight cranes are being used to try to lift the debris and a crane with a 200 tonne lifting capacity is also being called in.

Officials say gas cutters are being used and the first priority is to pull out those trapped.

The flyover was being built by a UP government agency and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an enquiry report in 48 hours.

He has also directed his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to visit the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say that he has spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected. “I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected,” he said.