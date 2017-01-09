14th Kadambini National Writer’s Meet and 9th Patrika Haat held

Bhubaneswar: The 14th Kadambini National Writers’ conference and 9th Patrika Haat was held at KIIT University campus on Sunday where eminent Malayalam poet and critic K. Satchidanandan graced the occasion as chief guest.

Managing Editor of national daily Hindu ,Amit Baruah said that independence has a very important role in good writing and journalism. He said , it is today’s technology that has made possible to get the information on the finger tips through internet. As such, the reading habit has subsequently diminished. While Satchidanandan in his speech has said that most beautiful poets come from tragic situations.

During the occasion, ‘Kadambini Saraswat Samman’ was given to Prof Manoj Das. ‘Kadambini Sampadak Samman’ was given to Istahar Editor Prof. Nityanand Satapathy, while ‘Kadambini Saraswat Samman’ was given to eminent writer and editor Randhir Das, writer Chandramani Narayan Swami, writer and editor Basudev Das and writer and social worker Baidehi Panda.

The second session of the day was conducted with recitation of satirical poems. Many eminent poets had joined the programme. In the third session ‘Kunakuni mela’ was held, where young boys and girls from various parts of the state took part in dance and song competition.

During this occasion Mr. Baruah inaugurated the ‘9th Patrika Haat’. More than four hundred magazines published from different parts of Odisha participated in Patrika Haat.