14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: An elevated corridor or flyover connecting the Raj Bhawan and Nandan Kanan stretch will come up over the 14 km route in the city. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the State Works Department on Wednesday department to conduct a survey soon for the flyover during a review meeting at the Secretariat.

Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan said that the 14 km route connecting the major localities of the city like Shastri Nagar, Jaydev Vihar, Pal Heights, Nayapalli, Chandrasekharpur, Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar, KIIT witnesses huge traffic rush during the peak office hours. As such, the government has directed the department to initiate a survey on the impact of the proposed flyover and a parallel alternative road on the route towards solving the problems in the present day scenario.

The CM also asked the officials to conduct survey for converting major sub-divisional roads into four lane and complete the 160-km Rourkela-Sambalpur section of the Biju Expressway by March 2017 and to expedite the Sohela-Ambapani section so that it could be dedicated to the public.

Pradhan said after the survey, the project provision will be laid and would be approved in the next budget. He further informed that most of the main roads of about 28 to 29 district headquarters have already been converted to four lane and the remaining one or two like in Malkangiri district would be completed soon.

As construction of many bridges across the state is underway including Kathajodi bridge of Cuttack, Gurupriya bridge of Malkangiri, Ib bridge at Jharsuguda, CM has directed to complete the work by June 2017.

Similarly, it was decided during the meeting that besides Puri Medical College, construction of medical colleges at Koraput, Balasore and Baripada medical colleges would be ready by June 2017. As per sources, of the total budget allocated towards the project in the annual budget of 2016-17, the department has spent 62 percent of it by November.

Among others present during the meeting were Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Tripathy and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan.