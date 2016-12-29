PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

14444 Helpline for Digital Payment Queries

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Post demonetisation to promote digital transactions the government has taken various steps. NASSCOM, telecom operators and NITI Aayog have come together in creating a dedicated helpline no 14444 for addressing all queries on digitial payments.

After the fourth meeting of the Committee of Chief Ministers on digital payments, Convenor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, plans are going on to import 10 lakh PoS machines to enable cashless payments across the country.

The helpline number would be made operational soon.

