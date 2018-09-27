144 Kg ganja seized in Malkangiri, 2 held

Chitrakonda: Police nabbed two persons while they were smuggling ganja in a car under Chitrakonda police limits in Malkangiri district on Thursday. Contraband weighing around 144 Kg was seized from their possession.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Thakar (31) and Rabi Sankar (28) of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on reliable inputs, Chitrakonda police intercepted the vehicle and found the contraband stashed in two sacks following which they arrested the duo and seized the contraband along with the vehicle.

A case against the duo accused has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and they will be produced before the court today while, further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.