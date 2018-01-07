14,000 bunkers to be constructed along LoC, IB

Latest News Update

Jammu: Over 14,000 community and individual bunkers would be constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) for border residents facing Pakistani shelling in Jammu division, as per reports.

While 7298 bunkers would be constructed along the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, 7162 underground bunkers would be constructed along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts, the reports said.

A total of 13,029 individual bunkers and 1431 community bunkers were being constructed.

The government recently sanctioned the construction of 14,460 individual and community bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore for people living along the LoC and IB.

As many as 35 people — 19 Army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel — were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan last year alone.

India shares a 3,323km long border with Pakistan, of which 221km of the IB and 740km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

