PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Over 140 animals found dead in flood-hit Kaziranga Park

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kaziranga

Kaziranga: The second wave of floods in Assam has inundated 80 per cent of the 481 sq km area of the famed Kaziranga National Park and claimed the lives of over 140 animals, including seven rhinos.

Since August 10, seven rhinos, 122 swamp deer, two elephants, three wild boars, two hog deer, three sambhar deer, one buffalo and one porcupine died, as per sources.

“Carcasses are being recovered daily,” the official said.

Out of the seven dead rhinos, six drowned while the other died of natural causes.

Water of the Brahmaputra river entered the KNP, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, through river Difloo on August 10, sources said.

At present, animals in KNP are moving in search of food available on both sides of the NH-37 and the adjacent tea gardens towards the higher altitudes of Karbi Anglong district, the official said.

Forest department and security personnel are fixing hoardings, posters, banners to restrict speed limit of vehicles on the NH-37 passing through the park between 20 to 40 km per hour, the DFO said.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
Naveen Naveen
2.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
incentive incentive
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
metro rail metro rail
980
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
To Top