14-year-old boy stabbed to death by minor in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy stabbed another minor boy over a petty issue at Budharaja under Ainthapali police limits last night.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Rawat (14), a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Tushar had come to his aunt’s house near Budharaja Boy’s High School to spend summer vacation.

Sources said Tushar was riding a bicycle near his house when he hit a 12-year-old boy of the locality. Following the incident, a heated argument ensued between the two.

In a feat of rage, the boy brought a knife from his house and stabbed Tushar on his chest and fled the spot.

The victim sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Basing on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, Ainthapali police have started their investigation. Efforts are on to nab the accused, who went absconding soon after the incident.