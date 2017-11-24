14 wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

Headlines

Cuttack: In yet another instance of train derailment, a coal-laden goods train derailed between Gorakhnath and Raghunathpur early this morning. However, no casualty has been reported in the accident.

At least 14 wagons of the goods train went off the track at about 5:55 AM this morning, said East Coast Railway officials.

Reportedly, the train was running towards Cuttack carrying coal from Paradeep. Around 14 wagons loaded with imported coal derailed on down line near Banabihari Gwalipur PH station, 45 km from Cuttack and 38 km from Paradeep.

According to reports, one of the two lines is free for passage of trains whereas the affected line is expected to be restored by tomorrow.

An ECoR official said that relief trains have been sought from Khurda Road and Sambalpur to carry out the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, ECoR GM Umesh Singh has ordered the Khurda Road Division to set up an inquiry committee and submit a detailed report.

