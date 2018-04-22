14 naxals killed in police encounter in Maharashtra

Nagpur: As many as 14 naxals have been gunned down in one of the biggest encounters with the extremists going on in Etapalli’s Boriya forest area in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The encounter started at around 11 am today morning and as of now, 14 naxals have been killed including many senior cadres.

The encounter has happened around 150 kilometers from police headquarters in Bhamragad tehsil of Gadchiroli district. The encounter started after the night search operation by C 60 Commandoes of Gadchiroli police in the jungles of Tadgav area.

A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, carried out the operation based on a specific input.

Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter.