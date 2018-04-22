Headlines

14 naxals killed in police encounter in Maharashtra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
14 naxals killed

Nagpur: As many as 14 naxals have been gunned down in one of the biggest encounters with the extremists going on in Etapalli’s Boriya forest area in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The encounter started at around 11 am today morning and as of now, 14 naxals have been killed including many senior cadres.

The encounter has happened around 150 kilometers from police headquarters in Bhamragad tehsil of Gadchiroli district. The encounter started after the night search operation by C 60 Commandoes of Gadchiroli police in the jungles of Tadgav area.

A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, carried out the operation based on a specific input.

Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
8.6K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Car-accident Car-accident
799
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
accident accident
712
Headlines

5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha
To Top