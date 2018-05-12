National

14 killed, 20 injured in Maharashtra as tempo collides with tanker

Pragativadi News Service
Nanded: In a major accident, at least 14 persons were killed, most of them women and 20 others were injured when the tempo in which they were travelling collided with a tanker near Jamb village close to Mukhed on Latur-Mukhed Road in Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Saturday

According to information, the incident occurred at around 8.00 am on Saturday morning at about 80 km from Nanded when the tempo was proceeding towards Mukhed from Nilanga in Latur district.

After the incident, police reached the spot and started rescue operation with the help of local people, police official said.

More details were awaited.

