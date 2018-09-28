PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Crime

14 Kg ganja seized in Malkangiri, 4 peddlers held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
14 kg ganja seized

Malkangiri: Police arrested four persons including a woman and seized more than 14 Kg ganja from their possession while they were smuggling the contraband at Padmagiri Chhak in Malkangiri district on Thursday, police officials said today.

The accused persons were identified as Baishnab Mandal (22), Gobinda Mandal (22) both hailing from Malkangiri district and Kamal Badhwani (25) and Kanchan Badhwani (50) of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team led by Malkangiri DSP Akhaya Kumar Nayak reached the spot while they were waiting for a bus for transportation of the contraband. Police detected one gunny bag stashed with cannabis weighing more than 14 Kg.

A case has been registered against them under relevant Sections of the IPC and they will be produced before the court today, a police official said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.2K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top