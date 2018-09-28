14 Kg ganja seized in Malkangiri, 4 peddlers held

Malkangiri: Police arrested four persons including a woman and seized more than 14 Kg ganja from their possession while they were smuggling the contraband at Padmagiri Chhak in Malkangiri district on Thursday, police officials said today.

The accused persons were identified as Baishnab Mandal (22), Gobinda Mandal (22) both hailing from Malkangiri district and Kamal Badhwani (25) and Kanchan Badhwani (50) of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team led by Malkangiri DSP Akhaya Kumar Nayak reached the spot while they were waiting for a bus for transportation of the contraband. Police detected one gunny bag stashed with cannabis weighing more than 14 Kg.

A case has been registered against them under relevant Sections of the IPC and they will be produced before the court today, a police official said.