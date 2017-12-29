14 dead, several injured in massive fire at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills

Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed and many injured in a late night fire at a multi-storey building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The fire broke out in a restaurant in Kamala Mills, a commercial complex in Lower Parel that houses officers and restaurants, during a birthday party celebration.

Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation.

The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather, according to sources.

The fire is suspected to have started a little after 12.30 am and spread quickly. The entire building was engulfed in flames in less than half-an-hour, according to witnesses.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality.

However, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017