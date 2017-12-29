Headlines

14 dead, several injured in massive fire at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed and many injured in a late night fire at a multi-storey building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The fire broke out in a restaurant in Kamala Mills, a commercial complex in Lower Parel that houses officers and restaurants, during a birthday party celebration.

Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation.

The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather, according to sources.

The fire is suspected to have started a little after 12.30 am and spread quickly. The entire building was engulfed in flames in less than half-an-hour, according to witnesses.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality.

However, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

 

