130 new ventures come under Start-up Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar: In all 130 start-up ventures have been brought under the Odisha Start-up Initiative. The information was shared at the second Start-up Council meeting presided over by chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Wednesday.

Start-up Odisha, an initiative of the State Government, has so far recognised 130 start-up ventures in 34 sectors. “So far, 18 innovative entrepreneurs are getting financial assistance from the council. With the fresh approval, the number increased to 20,” said Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Laxmi Narayan Gupta after the meeting.

He further said four incubation centres operating in the State have been brought into the fold of the council.

Various activities for coming six months with estimated expenditure of Rs 15 crore was discussed and approved at the meeting.

The meeting nominated XIMB, Centurion University, IITM and KIIT for evaluating the start-up proposals and sponsoring those to the council.Earlier, the council had nominated six nodal agencies for evaluating and processing start-up applications. These were IIT, Bhubaneswar, STPI, Bhubaneswar, NIT, Rourkela, IMMT, Bhubaneswar, OUAT and NIFT, Bhubaneswar.

The council further decided to provide all support for the establishment of a state-of-art centre of excellence in the Research and Entrepreneurship Park of IIT, Bhubaneswar. “It will be a centre of Virtual and Augmented Reality for Immersive Visualization. The centre was given a kick-start by philanthropic contribution of Rs 2.5 crore by Susmita Bagchi and a matching grant of Rs 2.5 crore by the State Government,” Gupta said.Director General of Software Technology Park of India (STPI) Omkar Rai assured all support from STPI. He said STPI will provide financial support of Rs 2.5 crore for the centre.