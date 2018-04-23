13-year-old sexually assaulted in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four men near a temple in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were away. The girl was sleeping in her house with her siblings when the men barged into her house and kidnapped her. They then took the girl to an area near a temple and allegedly raped her. The men then smashed the girl’s head on the temple wall, before fleeing, leaving her unconscious.

On learning about the incident, the girl’s parents filed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The relative of the girl said that she was traumatised after the incident and called for strict action against the culprits.

Yamunanagar police station house officer (SHO) said, “Medical test of the victim has been done. We have registered the case and an investigation is underway. A search operation is on to nab the culprits.”