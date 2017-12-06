13 political parties including BJD, Congress join hands for Mahanadi tribunal

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 political parties including BJD and Congress threatened to intensify stir against the Centre demanding formation of a tribunal to adjudicate the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Leaders of these political parties staged a demonstration in front of Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday staging protest against the Centre’s apathetic attitude over formation of the tribunal and resolving the water row. However, BJP stayed away from the demonstration organised by the Mahanadi Banchao Andolan (MBA).

Speaking to media persons, Convenor of MBA, Sudarshan Das said, “A demonstration will be held on December 18 at New Delhi to protest against the Centre’s attitude”. Leaders of several political parties will attend the demonstration at national capital, he added.

A delegation from all political parties along with Das submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through Govenor SC Jamir demanding his intervention for formation of the tribunal for adjudication of the dispute. The memorandum also demanded that all ongoing projects on river Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh government should be stopped and completed projects should not be made operational till the dispute is resolved by the tribunal.

BJD vice-president and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya and Bhubaneswar Mayor Anant Narayan Jena, former ministers Ganeswar Behera and Judhistir Jena, Lalatendu Mohapatra of the Congress, Dibakar Nayak, Ramakrushna Panda and Narayan Reddy of the CPI, Arjya Kumar Gyanendra of Trinamool Congress, president of State unit Samajwadi Party Rabi Behera and president of State unit Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Harish Mohapatra participated in the demonstration.

Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy moved a motion in the Assembly over Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Sources said, the business advisory committee of Assembly will decide the date for discussion.