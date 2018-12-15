13 miners battle for life in Meghalaya

Shillong, Meghalaya: Rescue operations are underway as 13 miners battle for life in 370-feet deep illegal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia hills district which is flooded since Thursday.

The rescue efforts which began on Thursday continues Saturday morning without much success in retrieving thirteen people who are still trapped in a flooded illegal mine, reports said.

Authorities said rescue operation to pump out water from the illegal mine have failed to yield any result.

They said two teams of NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) comprising 60 personnel and 12 rescue workers of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service for the rescue operation.

News agencies said the coal mine is 370-feet deep and the water level which remains at 70 feet hasn’t receded and more pumps will be deployed.

Police DIG (eastern range) A R Mawthoh on Friday said divers will be pressed into service to locate the trapped miners.

Eyewitnesses said five people came out of the mine after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed inside the mine at Ksan village coming under Saipung police station.