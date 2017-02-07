Headlines

13 Maoists killed in encounters near Malkangiri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Malkangiri Maoists encounter

Malkangiri: Within a week after the Sunki hills landmine blast in which 8 policemen were killed, 12 Maoists were killed today in a joint combing operation by CRPF and Chhattisgarh police. In another encounter near Malkangiri Chhattisgarh border Bijapur district, another Maoist was killed.

The joint operation was carried along Narayanpur Kamabeda jungle when Maoists first fired on the security personnel and in reply, the CRPF and Chhattisgarh policemen killed 12 Maoists during encounter.

In the Bijapur district encounter, the local police and DRD jawans were conducting a search operation after getting input about Maoists hiding in the Pidia jungle near Gangalur police station there. In an hour long firing, police found a Maoist body, many items of Mao camps.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

5.1K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
4.0K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.5K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.2K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top