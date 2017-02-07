13 Maoists killed in encounters near Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Within a week after the Sunki hills landmine blast in which 8 policemen were killed, 12 Maoists were killed today in a joint combing operation by CRPF and Chhattisgarh police. In another encounter near Malkangiri Chhattisgarh border Bijapur district, another Maoist was killed.

The joint operation was carried along Narayanpur Kamabeda jungle when Maoists first fired on the security personnel and in reply, the CRPF and Chhattisgarh policemen killed 12 Maoists during encounter.

In the Bijapur district encounter, the local police and DRD jawans were conducting a search operation after getting input about Maoists hiding in the Pidia jungle near Gangalur police station there. In an hour long firing, police found a Maoist body, many items of Mao camps.