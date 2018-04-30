National

13 Killed, 25 Injured After Northwester Lightning Strikes West Bengal

Kolkata: In yet another tragic incident, as many as 13 people were killed and another 25 injured after lightning struck them during a northwester that hit different part of west bengal on Sunday. A senior official of West Bengal disaster management confirmed the news on Monday.

Out of the 13, three each died in Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas, while two each lost their lives in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda. “Most of them were outside their house and working in their fields while lightning struck them,” the official said.

Among the four persons injured due to the lightning strike in Purulia district, two were reported to be critical. Alerts were issued across all the blocks in the districts and necessary precautionary measures were taken, in view of the warnings issued by the weather department, the official said.

