PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
International

13 killed and over 100 injured in Bracelona terror attack claimed by ISIS

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bracelona

Barcelona: Spain came under repeated attack starting Thursday in what authorities called linked terrorist incidents, when a driver swerved a van into crowds in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, killing more than a dozen people and injuring scores of others.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly rampage along the city’s most famous avenue on Thursday, which was packed with tourists taking an afternoon stroll. The death toll could rise, with more than 100 injured, as per sources.

As security forces hunted for the van’s driver, who was seen escaping on foot, police said they had killed five attackers on Thursday night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a “terrorist attack” using explosive belts. Six civilians and a police officer were injured in the operation.

Police said the Cambrils plot was linked to the van attack.

Before the van ploughed into the tree-lined walkway of Las Ramblas, one person was killed in an explosion in a house in a separate town southwest of Barcelona, police said.

It was still not clear how many people had been involved in the van attack and other incidents on Thursday.

The most deadly was the driver of a tractor-trailer who targeted Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice in July 2016, killing 86 people. In December 2016, 12 people died after a driver used a hijacked trick to drive into a Christmas market in Berlin.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
Naveen Naveen
2.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
incentive incentive
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
metro rail metro rail
980
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
To Top