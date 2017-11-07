13 Dead as jeep rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Indore highway in Gujarat

Gujarat: In a tragic incident, a jeep carrying 25 people rammed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Indore Highway, leaving at least 13 people dead, the police said.
The accident took place in the Kheda district in the early hours today.
A labourer’s family and some other residents of Sejawada village in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district were returning home in the jeep from Dholka near Ahmedabad when the mishap took place around 3 am, according to sources.
The jeep in which they were travelling collided with the stationary truck on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway near Kathlal town of Kheda district.