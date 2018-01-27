13 dead after bus falls into river in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people were killed and two injured when a bus carrying 16 passengers fell into the Panchganga River at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra on Friday night, as per sources.

The accident took place at around 11.45 pm on Friday when the vehicle carrying three families was returning from Ganpatipule, a picnic destination of coastal Konkan, sources said.

The deceased include three men, three women and seven children, including a nine-month baby.

The speeding minibus was on the Shivaji Bridge of Panchganga river when its driver lost control of the vehicle.

Rescue and search operations were launched immediately.

All the passengers hailed from Balewadi in Pune, sources further added.