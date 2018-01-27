Headlines

13 dead after bus falls into river in Maharashtra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people were killed and two injured when a bus carrying 16 passengers fell into the Panchganga River at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra on Friday night, as per sources.

The accident took place at around 11.45 pm on Friday when the vehicle carrying three families was returning from Ganpatipule, a picnic destination of coastal Konkan, sources said.

The deceased include three men, three women and seven children, including a nine-month baby.

The speeding minibus was on the Shivaji Bridge of Panchganga river when its driver lost control of the vehicle.

Rescue and search operations were launched immediately.

All the passengers hailed from Balewadi in Pune, sources further added.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
6.7K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
1.9K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
accident accident
1.6K
Headlines

Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal
To Top