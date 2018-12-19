12-yr-old beaten to death in Keonjhar village

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after being tied to a tree near Lahanda village in Keonjhar district.

The boy, identified as Chandan Munda of Lahanda village was found tied to a tree today morning.

According to sources, Chandan along with his friends had gone to the nearby market last evening and did not return home till late night. He was untraceable even after a frantic search by the family members.

Meanwhile, one of his friends came and alerted the family that Chandan has been tied to a tree with multiple injury marks of assault on his body. The family members rescued him in a critical state, but he succumbed en route to the hospital.

The deceased’s family members lodged a complaint in this regard. Though the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, an investigation into the matter is underway, police said.