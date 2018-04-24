12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka: In yet another incident of sexual assault on minors, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men outside an under-construction house on Monday.

Reportedly, the girl, who went missing for a day, told the police that she was trying to close the door of her house when the three men barged in and abducted her. The men took the minor to the site, where they tied her legs and allegedly raped her.

Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) said, “The case has been registered under the relevant sections. The girl has been admitted for medical treatment. A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits.”

This incident comes amid huge outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. It is to be noted that on April 21, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age.