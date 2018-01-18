12 persons held in connection with firing on Berhampur Ex-Mayor’s vehicle

Berhampur: In a major breakthrough, the Ganjam police on Tuesday detained 12 persons in connection with the firing on Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BMC) former Mayor Siba Sankar Das’s vehicle near Nilakantha Nagar temple in the city recently.

Notably, Das had lodged a complaint after two days of the incident but the police have not recovered the vehicle yet in which Das was travelling and was fired upon.

Gosaninuagaon police station IIC Kulamani Sethi said six CCTV footages from the crime scene have been collected and the matter was being probed. The case is being supervised directly by Brahmapur SP Asish Singh, he added.