12 minors flee shelter home in capital city

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, 12 minors inmates escaped from City-based Ruchika Open Shelter by breaking open two ventilators of the short-stay home’s bathroom on the wee hours of Tuesday.

Two shelter-in-charge and a security guard were on duty when the children, all in the age group of 10-15 years, made their way out and disappeared into the night. While the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am, the matter came to light on Thursday.

The Commissionerate Police has launched a massive search to trace the children who are believed to have boarded a train to Jharsuguda. One of the 12 children, however, was tracked from Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Khurda district has asked authorities of Ruchika Open Shelter to submit a report within two days on how the children managed to escape and what action has been initiated in this regard. The District Child Protection Officer and CWC have also begun an inquiry into the whole incident.