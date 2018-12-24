12 hurt in group clash in Athagarh

Athagarh: Twelve persons were injured during a group clash that erupted in Gobra village under Gurudijhatia police limits in Cuttack district last night.

The matter came to light this morning after both the groups lodged complaints at the police station.

According to sources, a verbal altercation ensued between the two groups over a trifling. The argument turned violent after both the groups started attacking each other, injuring 12 persons from both the groups.

Both the groups lodged complaints at the police station. Following which, a probe has been launched into the matter.

