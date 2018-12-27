12-hr Karanjia bandh over govt decision to shift DFO office

Mayurbhanj: Opposing the government decision to shift DFO office from Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district, the members of the Kriyanusthan committee observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh here on Thursday.

The members of the outfit blocked the National Highway 49 to press for their demand. Following this, vehicular movement was disrupted in the locality. Meanwhile, several organistaion have also extended their support to the bandh.

Markets, business establishments, educational institutions, and government offices remained closed in the town due to the bandh.

The agitators took down to the street after a government advertising regarding the shifting of the DFO office from Karanjia was made public.