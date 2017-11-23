12-hr bandh in Bolangir, Sonepur tomorrow demanding separate Koshal state

Bolangir: The Koshal State Coordination Committee has called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Sonepur and Bolangir districts tomorrow to press its demand for formation of a separate Koshal state.

The body has decided to observe the bandh at parliamentary constituency level in the first phase to create awareness at the grassroots level.

“We have been demanding for a separate Koshal state for the last four years. To spread awareness about it among the people at grassroots level, we have decided to observe bandh at parliamentary constituency level in the first phase followed by assembly constituency and block levels,” said Pramod Mishra chief coordinator of the committee.

According to reports, 11 districts have been divided into five zones. In the first phase, the bandh will be observed in Bolangir and Sonepur districts under the Bolangir parliamentary constituency.

Vehicles will stay off the roads and all government and private organizations, shops and other business establishments will remain closed during the bandh. The body will later stage the strike in other zonal levels followed by Maha Koshal Bandh.