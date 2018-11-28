12-hour bandh over sub-division status for Sohela hits normal life

Bargarh: A dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Nagarika Committee demanding sub-division status for Sohela affected the normal life in the area on Wednesday.

While vehicular movement came to a standstill because of the bandh, most shops, schools, colleges, banks and government offices remained closed.

Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as they were seen stranded at different bus stops. Emergency services, however, remained unaffected as it was out of the purview of the bandh.

Though there were no reports of violence, elaborate security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. The agitators pressed the authorities to accord sub-division status to Sohela.