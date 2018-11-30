12-hour bandh hits normal life in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A 12-hour bandh called by Mayurbhanj Adivasi Revolutionary Youth and Student Association over 4-point charter demands have affected normal life in the area on Friday.

While vehicular movement came to a standstill because of the bandh, most shops, schools, colleges, banks and government offices remained closed.

Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as they were seen stranded at different bus stops. Emergency services, however, remained unaffected as it was out of the purview of the bandh.

Though there were no reports of violence, elaborate security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. The agitators pressed the authorities to fulfil their demands.

