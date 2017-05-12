’12-hour bandh’ hits normal life in Baripada

Baripada: The members of Congress, CPI, CPM and district bar association on Thursdayhad called for a 12 hour bandh protesting the delay in admission to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College here.

Normal life was hit by the protest as the protesters forced shops and business establishments to close down.

The protesters also picketed and blocked the NH-49 and 18 and disrupted the vehicular traffic. Educational institutions and government offices also remained closed.

It may be noted that earlier, the State Government had announced that admission to the medical college will start from this academic year. But the college is yet to receive the Letter of Permission (LoP) from the Centre.

Meanwhile Union Health Minister JP Nadda will have a meeting with Odisha Health Secretary, DMET, and college authorities on grant of LoP to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College today.