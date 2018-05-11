11th KISS Humanitarian Award conferred upon Prof. Muhammad Yunus

Bhubaneswar: The Nobel peace prize laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank of Bangladesh which has revolutionised the concept of banking in that country, Prof. Muhammad Yunus was awarded with 11th “KISS Humanitarian Award” at a special function organised by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Friday.

Prof. Yunus was awarded by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Achyuta Samanta in the presence of KIIT president Saswati Bal, guests of honour, other dignitaries and around 27,000 tribal children of KISS.

The award giving function which was held at the Campus No. 11 of KIIT University started off with a welcome address by Dr Samanta. He thoroughly praised Yunus for his commendable effort towards poverty eradication.

“KIIS Humanitarian award is dedicated to the whole mankind and Prof. Yunus is the most deserving person to get it. He has revolutionised the banking system in Bangladesh by starting Grameen Bank in 1974. His concept of zero tolerance for poverty and hunger is very similar to KISS’s principle. Prof. Younus has become the second Nobel laureate to get the award which has carved out a special place for it in the world,” said Dr Samanta in his word of praise for Prof. Yunus.

“I am very much honoured and do express my gratitude to KISS and Dr Achyuta Samanta for conferring the award upon me. I felt like wandering in a fairy land or Disneyland while visiting KIIT and KISS. After being briefed on the vision, aims and objectives of the institution and facing you people here who appear to be very discipline I feel awkward in receiving the award. I consider Dr Samanta to be more eligible than me to get this award for his endeavour,” said Prof. Younus while addressing at the award giving ceremony.

The KISS Humanitarian Award was instituted in 2008 by Dr. Achyuta Samanta to honour and recognise personalities with exceptionally high contribution to the society in various fields related to social issues.

The other prominent individuals who have received the prestigious award are – Edna Bomo Molewa, (2008), Dr. Kee Sun Ham, President & Founder of Hanseo University, South Korea (2009), Sir Anerood Jugnauth, His Excellency the President of Mauritius (2010), Rt. Hon Lord Nicholas Addison Phillips, President (Chief Justice) of the Supreme Court of U.K (2011), Lyonchhen Jigmi Y. Thinley, Hon’ble Prime Minister, The Royal Government of Bhutan (2012), Madam Albina Du Boisrouvray, Founder, Association François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB International), Switzerland (2013), Anne Stenhammer, Former Regional Programme Director, UN Women, South Asia Regional Office (2014), Albina Du Boisrouvray, Founder, Association François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB International), Switzerland (2015) and Hollywood actor and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Global Goodwill Ambassador Ashley Judd (2016), Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (2017).