117 kg meat, 40 guns seized during raid on retired Colonel’s house

Pragativadi News Service
Meerut: A huge amount of cash, weapons and meat has been recovered in a raid conducted at a colonel’s residence in UP’s Meerut.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday conducted raids at a Colonel (retd.) residence in which one crore cash, animal skin, animal organs and around 40 rifles and pistols were recovered, as per sources.

At least 140 weapons, licensed and illegal, locally and foreign made, around 50,000 cartridges, skin and carcass of a leopard, blackbuck and extinct animals, antlers, bones and ivory tusk, 15 stuffed deer, sambhar and blackbuck were seized in raids. Around 170 kilogram of meat, believed to be of Neelgai, blue bull, was also seized found at home.

The seized sample will be sent to wild life institute of Dehradun for forensic examination.

