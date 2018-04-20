11 year old girl raped, killed in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A 25-year-old man arrested by Chhattisgarh police on Thursday for allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Kabirdham district. The girl’s body was found early on Thursday morning in podi village, where she had gone to attend a wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Uttam Sahu, the groom’s friend, had lured the child away from the wedding on Wednesday with the promise of cold drinks. He reportedly took her to a secluded spot, raped her and then killed her with a heavy stone.

Uttam Sahu then returned to the wedding party and pretended to not know where the girl was when her relatives began searching for her. However, the police said, he was detained as his clothes had some blood stains. The police have booked him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the child’s body was found.