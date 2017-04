Rayagada: Around 11 transformers and two departmental jeeps were burnt to ashes due to short to short circuit at a sub-station of Gridco in Siriguda of Rayagada district.

Sources said, accessories of 33 KV sub-station including transformers worth Rs 13 to 14 lakhs were damaged. However, no casualty or injury was reported. Being informed fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.