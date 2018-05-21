11 squads to check jaundice situation in Cuttack

Cuttack: With jaundice spreading its tentacles in Cuttack, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and public health and engineering organisation (PHEO) have taken a host of measures to control the outbreak of the water-borne disease.

Jaundice cases continue to pour in from Siddheswar Sahi, Mansinghpatna and Ramgarh area under the ward No 10 of CMC. So far the officials have collected samples of water from 40 places and conducted the laboratory tests. However, 20 of the total water samples tested negative for jaundice.

Meanwhile, superintending engineer Hadibandhu Behera directed the department officials to collect samples of water from various water kiosks set up in the areas by 41 voluntary organisations. While seven squads of the PHEO had been inspecting the drinking water supply in the affected areas, three more squads have been formed on Monday.

Behera directed the squads comprising 36 members to regularly visited the affected areas and submit reports on it. Six out of seven washout points have been cleaned so far.

Besides, decisions have been taken to disinfect the tube wells, clean the water tanks of consumers free of cost, door-to-door inspection, desilting of drains, increasing of allowable chlorine levels in drinking water from 2 parts per million (ppm) to 6 ppm.

Moreover, CMC commissioner Bikash Mohapatra, collector Susanta Mohapatra, PHEO assistant executive engineering Bhabani Shankar Mohanty, assistant engineer Jagannath Sahu, CMC health officer Umesh Panigrahi, health committee chairman Ranjan Biswal, chief district medical officer Biswakalyan Patnaik visited the affected areas and analyzed the samples of supplied water in the area.