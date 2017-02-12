11 killed in highway bus collision in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 11 people were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a bus and a minibus in Belabo of Bangladesh’s Narsinfdi district.
The deceased were going to Kishoreganj from Dhaka to attend a family programme. The accident occurred when the microbus and a bus crashed in Darikandi area of the upazila around 6:45am on Sunday.
Police seized the bus, but the driver managed to escape.
“A probe committee has been formed to investigate the accident said Additional Deputy Commission Md Mozammel Haque.