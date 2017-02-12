International

11 killed in highway bus collision in Bangladesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 11 people were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a bus and a minibus in Belabo of Bangladesh’s Narsinfdi district.

The deceased were going to Kishoreganj from Dhaka to attend a family programme. The accident occurred when the microbus and a bus crashed in Darikandi area of the upazila around 6:45am on Sunday.

Police seized the bus, but the driver managed to escape.

“A probe committee has been formed to investigate the accident said Additional Deputy Commission Md Mozammel Haque.

Comments

