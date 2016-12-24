10th ‘Chausathi Yogini Mahotsav’ inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The tenth Chausathi Yogini Mahotsav was inaugurated here at Hirapur under Balianta block on Friday.This annual festival of performing arts was observed with number of attractive performances. The festival has been organised by the city based ‘Nrutya Prativa’.

Odissi performance by Sangeeta Goswami and her group was the first performance of the inaugural evening.The evening further featured a ‘Mrudanga Vadya’ and ‘Dhol Mahuri’ by folk artistes. Young Odissi dancers of host organisation Nrutya Prativa, led by Odissi danseuse Pratibha Panda, also staged a dance drama on ‘Geeta Govinda’.

The festival is being organised annually with an aim to highlight the cultural significance of the ancient Chausathi Yogini temple, a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The festival was inaugurated by the state Culture and Tourism minister Ashok Chandra Panda. Among other present during the function were MLA Sashibhusan Behera and Padmasri Raaghunath Mohapatra.