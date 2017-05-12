10,600 houses to be built under PMAY scheme

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide affordable houses in the urban areas, a state level sanctioning and monitoring meeting was held at the State Secretariat here presided over by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in which 28 projects in 28 municipality areas of the State received the due seal of approval for construction of about 10,600 houses for the beneficiaries.

While speaking to the media, Padhi said that the state level sanctioning meeting of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for urban area was held. 28 projects have been approved for constructing 10,600 houses.”

He informed that two to three types of projects have been made. First, beneficiary laid construction. The person having own land will be encouraged by aided with some amount from the Centre, some from the State Government and some amount to be spent from own purse by the beneficiary. The second project is meant for shifting of the slum dwellers. Thirdly, the Government will build the housing project and each beneficiary can contribute Rs 1.5 lakh and participate in it.

Detailing on it, the H&UD Secretary informed that for the beneficiary laid construction 2,833 houses, for the incentive slum head 1,300 houses and for the affordable housing project 6,462 houses. It will be sent to the Government of India for final sanction and then after work order will be given. For the beneficiary laid construction, per house cost approximately Rs 3 lakh out of which Rs 2 lakh assistance will provided by the government and the rest has to be borne by the beneficiary.