10456 hectares of farmland in two Odisha dists declared pest-affected

Bhubaneswar: Around 10456 hectares of farmland in two districts of the state has been declared as pest-affected by the Odisha government.

As per field verification reports submitted by the District Collectors, 10456.64 hectares in 1567 villages under 319 GPs of 15 Blocks and 15 wards of 4 ULBs in 2 districts have been affected due to pest attack. They have sustained crop loss of 33 percent and above.

The State Government has directed the authorities concerned of the affected district to undertake relief measures in the notified area.

